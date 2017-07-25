This year’s fight of the century just got bigger — well, the images did. The August 26 cross-training bout between undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC star and ex-pugilist Conor McGregor will be shown in select movie theaters around the country.

The bout marks the first time champions from boxing and MMA will meet in a sanctioned boxing match, and Fathom Events is partnering with Mayweather Promotions to put the bout on the big screen. It’s expected to be the top-grossing fight in either sport’s history, topping last year’s Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao match.

“The buzz that my fight against Conor McGregor is getting has been great already, so what better way to watch this larger-than-life event than on the big screen?” said Mayweather said. “We brought boxing back to movie theaters eight years ago and it was a huge success, but this event is on a different level.” McGregor focused more on the outcome than the buildup: “I’m going to knock him out inside of four rounds,” the Irishman said. “Mark my words: I don’t care about a ring or an octagon. Put me in there and I’m going to kick ass.”

Produced and distributed by Showtime PPV, the Mayweather-McGregor brawl is set for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The undercard starts at 9 PM PT/6 PT.