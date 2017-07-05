Kurt Sutter’s FX Sons of Anarchy spinoff pilot Mayans MC is undergoing a reshoot and a recasting of some key roles, Deadline has confirmed. In addition, Norberto Barba (Preacher, The Path) has been tapped to direct and executive produce.

AP Images

It’s not unusual for pilot reshoots to occur with big projects. This is the same process the network undertook for both the Sons of Anarchy pilot and its upcoming drama series Snowfall. Sutter, who initially was planning to direct, will focus on writing and hand reshoot duties over to Barba. Recasting is underway, with production expected to begin in late summer.

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border.

Barba served as executive producer/director on all six seasons of Grimm and most recently directed episodes of Preacher and The Strain. His other TV directing credits include Designated Survivor, Chicago Justice, Pure Genius, Ice and The Bridge.