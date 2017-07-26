Maxim Roy, who recurs on the Freeform series Shadowhunters, has been cast in Oscar nominee Denys Arcand’s upcoming thriller Le triomphe de l’argent (The Triumph of Money). Set to begin production in September, the film is inspired by the shooting at the Flawnego boutique in Old Montreal in March 2010, a story that galvanized the city. Arcand’s longtime producing partner Denise Robert is producing the pic, which will shoot in Montreal. Roy will next be seen in the upcoming series Bad Blood, with Anthony LaPaglia and Kim Coates. Roy is repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency, Oscars Abrams Zimel & Associates, and Agence M in Canada.

Courtesy of Stone Manners Salners Agency

Patricia Belcher (Bones)and newcomer Rachel Pegram are set for The Week Of, the Netflix film from Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions. Starring Sandler and Chris Rock, the film focuses on the week of preparation for a wedding in which Sandler’s character’s daughter marries Rock’s character’s son. Blecher and Pegram will play Rock’s bossy Mother-in-Law and laid back daughter, respectively. Sandler co-wrote the screenplay with Robert Smigel, who is directing the film, which will be available to stream sometime next year. Allen Covert and Sandler are producing. Belcher and Pegram are repped by Stone Manners Salners Agency.