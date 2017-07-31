Set to begin airing on BBC Two in the UK tonight, two-part drama Man In An Orange Shirt has also been slotted for a U.S. debut on Masterpiece on PBS in June 2018. Vanessa Redgrave stars in the screenwriting debut of best-selling British novelist Patrick Gale that charts the challenges and huge changes to gay lives from WWII to the present. Kudos produces for BBC Two and Masterpiece whose Rebecca Eaton shared the news at TCA today.

The drama follows two gay love stories set 60 years apart — linked by family, and by a painting that holds a secret that echoes down the generations. The two-hour film explores a forbidden relationship made impossible by illegality and societal pressure, and contrasts it with present day romance as a minefield of internalized issues and temptations.

Redgrave plays a grandmother struggling with her relationship with her gay grandson. The cast also includes Oliver Jackson-Cohen, James McArdle, Joanna Vanderham, Laura Carmichael, Julian Morris, Julian Sands, David Gyasi and Frances De La Tour.

On the BBC, Man In An Orange Shirt forms part of the Gay Britannia season — a program of content to mark the 50th anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality. The June 2018 Stateside airing will coincide with Gay Pride Month.