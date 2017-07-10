EXCLUSIVE: Mary Steenburgen is joining Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda and Candice Bergen for Book Club, the June Pictures comedy that marks the directorial debut of A Walk In The Woods writer-producer Bill Holderman. This is the project that was unveiled at Cannes this year, based on an original script by Holderman and Erin Simms. It’s in pre-production.

Set in and around California, the film revolves around four lifelong friends who read 50 Shades Of Grey in their monthly book club and have their lives forever changed. For these successful and intelligent women, this is not the type of book they typically read, but as they soon find out, inspiration can come in the most unlikely of places.

June Pictures’ Andrew Duncan and Alex Saks are producing with Holderman and Simms. WME Global has domestic rights and Bloom is handling international sales.

Steenburgen is filming this at the same time as Season 4 of Fox’s The Last Man On Earth. Her recent credits include Netflix’s The Discovery and the current season of Orange Is The New Black, as well as Demetri Martin’s Dean opposite Kevin Kline. She’s also in Lake Bell’s I Do…Until I Don’t which bows in September.

