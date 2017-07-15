Emily Blunt took the stage for the presentation of Mary Poppins Returns at D23 with director/producer Rob Marshall. The all-new sequel to the 1964 Mary Poppins, which was part of the Expo’s live-action presentation slate, features a fresh sensibility while celebrating the spirit of the original.

“I needed to try to pay homage to Julie Andrews but carve out a new space for myself. And we were very loyal to the books,” said Blunt. Marshall shared, “I was incredibly honored to be approached by Disney about directing a sequel. This is a brand new original film musical from top to bottom, which is very rare, and it is a wonderful opportunity to create something specifically for the screen.”

A new moving image of the practically-perfect nanny in a cobalt blue nanny coat and red hat with her iconic parrot head umbrella in hand was released on Facebook.

In addition to the moving image, Blunt and Marshall shared an exclusive look at a new teaser trailer with the D23 audience, which has yet to hit the internet.

The new trailer, which received an enthusiastic ovation from the crowd, shows Blunt floating in on her umbrella as per the original 1964 film. Other nods to the original included Blunt playing with cartoon birds in her hand and synchronized dancing in the streets of London a la Dick Van Dyke’s original chimneysweep number. Van Dyke himself also made an appearance in the trailer, along with Colin Firth, who plays heartless bank manager Mr Wilkins.

Also starring in the movie are Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walter, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury, and the aforementioned original cast favorite Dick Van Dyke. The movie is set for a December 25, 2018 release date.