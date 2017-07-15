Disney said during its D23 panel today that the new animated series Marvel’s Spider-Man will premiere at 7 AM ET Saturday, August 19, on Disney XD. It also announced a third round of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, whose third season will be subtitled Mission Breakout to coincide with the new ride at Disney’s California Adventure in Anaheim. No premiere date was announced.

Marvel’s Spider-Man will see Peter Parker learning the responsibility that comes along with being a new, superpowered hero in New York City, just as he’s being accepted into Horizon High, a high school for brilliant young scientific minds. He struggles with the duality of his social life at school and hiding his secret identity from everyone including his best friend Harry Osborn, who attends the competing Osborn Academy for geniuses. As Peter embraces his alter-ego and takes on super villains such as Vulture, Lizard, Doctor Octopus and Sandman, he watches his hero lifestyle come between his personal relationships and struggles to keep Harry from landing on the wrong side of the law.

Also unveiled today was the voice cast for Spider-Man, which features Robbie Daymond as the webslinger. Also aboard are Max Mittleman as Harry Osborn, Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Melanie Minichino as Anya Corazon, Fred Tatasciore as Max Modell, Laura Bailey as Gwen Stacy, Nancy Linari as Aunt May, Patton Oswalt as Uncle Ben, Scott Menville as Doc Ock, John DiMaggio as The Jackal, Alastair Duncan as Vulture and Marvel’s chief creative officer Joe Quesada, who is also executive producing the series, as the coffee shop owner Joe.

Also exec producing are Alan Fine, Dan Buckley, Jeph Loeb, Cort Lane and Eric Radomski