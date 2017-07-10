Freeform’s new live-action comedy series Marvel’s New Warriors has set its cast with Milana Vayntrub (This Is Us) tapped to play fan-favorite Squirrel Girl.

Co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios, Marvel’s New Warriors revolves around six young people who are learning to cope with their abilities in a world where bad guys can be as terrifying as bad dates.

In addition to Vayntrub, the cast includes Derek Theler (Baby Daddy), Jeremy Tardy (Dear White People, Ten Days in the Valley), Calum Worthy (Austin & Ally, Cassandra French’s Finishing School), Matthew Moy (2 Broke Girls, Steven Universe) and Kate Comer (Hello My Name Is Doris, The Comeback).

Kevin Biegel serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Marvel’s Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory as executive producers.

Marvel’s New Warriors is set for premiere in 2018 on Freeform.

Here are the full cast descriptions:

Vayntrub plays Doreen Green aka Squirrel Girl. Doreen is a totally empowered fangirl who has the incredible powers of a … squirrel. Her greatest quality is her optimism and her best friend is a pet squirrel, Tippy Toe.

Theler is Craig Hollis aka Mister Immortal. Craig can’t die … or so he says. Although Craig’s superpower seems amazing, he hasn’t made use of it at all – he figures if he has all the time in the world to learn how to do anything heroic, what’s the rush?

Marvel TV/Freeform

Tardy plays Dwayne Taylor aka Night Thrasher. Brilliant and noble, and maybe a bit full of himself, Dwayne is a shameless self-promoter and entrepreneur who also deeply believes in justice.

Worthy portrays Robbie Baldwin aka Speedball. Robbie is an impulsive people-pleaser with a misplaced sense of confidence who throws kinetic balls of energy that are completely out of control.

Moy is Zack Smith aka Microbe. Zack is a shy hypochondriac whose ability is that he can talk to germs that tell him where you’ve been, what you ate and with whom you’ve hung out. It’s impossible to keep secrets around him.

Comer plays Deborah Fields aka Debrii. Deborah is proud, funny and quick-witted. A low-level telekinetic, very low like she can move a paper cup.