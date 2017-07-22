Marvel’s Iron Fist will have a new showrunner for its newly picked up second season. Raven Metzner (Fox’s Sleepy Hollow) is taking the reins of the Marvel series for Netflix as executive producer and showrunner. He replaces Scott Buck, who ran the first season.

Iron Fist, whose renewal was announced at Comic-Con Friday by series executive producer and Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb, is the fourth Marvel superhero series to debut on Netflix, following Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, with the four protagonists headlining the upcoming superhero team-up series The Defenders.

REX/Shutterstock

“Raven’s love of all things Iron Fist and his extensive knowledge of martial arts films made him the perfect choice to continue telling the adventures of Danny Rand and Colleen Wing,”said EP Jeph Loeb, “Season One and The Defenders are only the beginning of this fantastic action packed tale.”

In landing a second-season renewal, Iron Fist is following in the footsteps of Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, which also have been picked up for additional seasons. Iron Fist will likely undergo tweaking going into its second season as it was a rare Marvel Netflix drama not to garner strong critical reviews at launch.

Finn Jones stars in Iron Fist as Danny Rand, the heir to the multibillion-dollar Rand Corp. His parents died in a plane crash, and he was the only survivor. Following post-crash training in the mysterious city of K’un L’un. where he becomes the Iron Fist, Danny returns to New York, where he encounters the antagonistic family of his father’s business partner running Rand.

At the renewal announcement, Loeb mentioned that in Season 2 Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) would team up with NYPD detective Misty Knight (Simone Missick), who first appeared in Season 1 of Marvel’s Luke Cage.

Metzner co-created/executive produced the ABC drama series Six Degrees. He recently served as executive producer on Fox’s Sleepy Hollow and also was a consulting producer on NBC’s superhero-themed Heroes Reborn and TNT’s Falling Skies.

This marks Metzner’s return to the Marvel family. He started his professional writing career as co-writer on the Daredevil spinoff feature, Electra. Metzner is repped by WME and attorney Jeff Frankel.