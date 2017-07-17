Filmmakers and actors took to Twitter to remember actor Martin Landau. From his early days of Mission: Impossible to his Academy Award-winning performance in Tim Burton’s Ed Wood, the flood of praise from Hollywood was abundant. Alec Baldwin and Joss Whedon gave love to his role Crimes and Misdemeanors while Ed Wood co-star Patricia Arquette gave her heartfelt condolences.
Other celebrities who honored the actor’s work and life included Entourage star Jerry Ferrara, a show which Landau guest-starred as well as Josh Gad, William Shatner and Strange Things star David Harbour.
Read some of the reactions below.
