Filmmakers and actors took to Twitter to remember actor Martin Landau. From his early days of Mission: Impossible to his Academy Award-winning performance in Tim Burton’s Ed Wood, the flood of praise from Hollywood was abundant. Alec Baldwin and Joss Whedon gave love to his role Crimes and Misdemeanors while Ed Wood co-star Patricia Arquette gave her heartfelt condolences.

Other celebrities who honored the actor’s work and life included Entourage star Jerry Ferrara, a show which Landau guest-starred as well as Josh Gad, William Shatner and Strange Things star David Harbour.

Read some of the reactions below.

I grew up watching and admiring MARTIN LANDAU.

On my way to London to shoot MISSION IMPOSSIBLE, oddly enough. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) July 17, 2017

Rest In Peace MARTIN LANDAU.

So great in CRIMES AND MISDEMEANORS, ED WOOD.

Great in everything. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) July 17, 2017

Working with Martin Landau on Ed Wood was a joy. What a talented, sweet generous actor. #RealDeal https://t.co/lXVGeTo6xd — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) July 17, 2017

Crimes & Misdemeanors – these two as brothers, perfect. And the single take scene w/Angelica Huston in her apartment… RIP Martin Landau pic.twitter.com/qBhinnaHuq — Joss Whedon (@joss) July 17, 2017

Had the honor of working w/ Martin Landau on Entourage years ago. Hes the definition of what a great actor is. Hes Given masterpieces 2 us. — Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) July 17, 2017

So sad to read about the passing of Martin Landau. A great talent with a kind heart; always so warm to me. I will miss you. RIP. — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) July 17, 2017

The great Martin Landau has died. Long time member of the actor's studio and brilliant craftsman in our tradition. I will miss his work. — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) July 17, 2017

Now #MartinLandau is gone. Today is way too much. Please stop. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 17, 2017

Condolences to the family of Martin Landau. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 17, 2017

What the hell? Now Martin Landau has died. Sucks. Around the time of Ed Wood I ran a into him at… https://t.co/HnDoYrKmN2 — Rob Zombie (@RobZombie) July 17, 2017

RIP Martin Landau. "Crimes & Misdemeanors" 1 of my all time fav performances. Such versatility in his vast work. A simply wonderful actor. — Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) July 17, 2017

RIP Martin Landau. A truly wonderful actor. — Danny Strong (@Dannystrong) July 17, 2017