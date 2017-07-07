EXCLUSIVE: Screenwriter-producer Mark Boal has just signed with WME in all areas. The agency will rep Boal and his production company Page 1, which is overseen by former New York Times journalist Hugo Lindgren with Jonathan Leven serving as COO.

Boal most recently wrote and produced Detroit, the Kathryn Bigelow-directed period drama that will be released on August 4 by Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures, which has a first-look deal with Page 1. Boal produced the film with Bigelow and Ellison. Boal has won two Oscars, for writing and producing the Best Picture winner The Hurt Locker, and he was nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture for Zero Dark Thirty. He won WGA Awards for both The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty. Boal had been repped by CAA.

Boal has a lot going on right now, on multiple platforms. Through Page 1, he is producing Triple Frontier, the hot-button drama that seems headed for Netflix. In collaboration with Annapurna, Page 1 is making its first foray into television with a political drama based on the 2016 presidential election. Boal is writing and will make his directorial debut with the series. In addition, Boal is working with Annapurna to develop a film based on the 1993 siege at Waco between the FBI and David Koresh. Boal co-wrote the screenplay with Mark Haimes, and Jaume Collet-Serra is attached to direct the drama that will start production this October. In addition, Page 1 recently produced the second season of the Serial podcast, this one about U.S. soldier Bowe Bergdahl. It ran for 12 episodes and created a national debate.

Boal formed Page 1 in 2014 to create movies and TV with an investigative journalism bent. Boal and cohorts report out the fact-based subject matter, acquiring source material directly from reporters, magazines and book publishers, newspapers and broadcast outlets.