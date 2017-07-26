The new emotional and unsettling trailer for FilmRise’s Marjorie Prime evokes some Black Mirror vibes and has drawn comparisons to Spike Jonze’s Her. Even so, the film based on the acclaimed Jordan Harrison play stands on its own as it has received high marks when it bowed earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival.

The story follows the titular 86-year-old Marjorie (Lois Smith) as she spends her final, ailing days with a computerized version of her deceased husband (Jon Hamm). With the intent to recount their life together, Marjorie’s “Prime” relies on the information from her and her kin to develop a more complex understanding of his history. As their interactions deepen, the family begins to develop ever diverging recounts of their lives, drawn into the chance to reconstruct the often painful past.

Adapted and directed by Michael Almaryeda, the film won the Sloan Feature Film Prize at Sundance. Along with Hamm and Smith, the film stars Geena Davis and Tim Robbins. critics have been raving about their performances. FilmRise is set to push all the main actors with a targeted award-season campaign. Uri Singer of Passage Pictures serves as producer.

Marjorie Prime is set to open in New York and Los Angeles on August 18 with a national rollout to follow.