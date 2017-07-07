EXCLUSIVE: Maria Bello, Jessie star Debby Ryan and Jacob Batalon, who can currently be seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming, have come aboard MGM/Likely Story/FilmWave’s upcoming YA romantic drama Every Day. The Get Down’s Justice Smith and Lucas Jade Zumann (20th Century Women) round out the cast as production is underway in Toronto with Michael Sucsy at the helm.

Rex/Shutterstock

The pic stars previously announced Angourie Rice as 16-year-old Rhiannon, who falls in love with a spirit named A, a traveling soul who wakes each morning in a different body, living a different life every day. Jesse Andrews adapted the screenplay based on David Levithan’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Christian Grass, Paul Trijbits, Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron are producing the project while Matt Dines will oversee on behalf of the studio.

Bello, repped by UTA and John Carrabino Management, will play Rhiannon’s mother Lindsey. Her upcoming slate includes Undying opposite social media personality Logan Paul and Shaun Hart’s Riptide with Val Kilmer. Ryan’s role is Jolene, Rhiannon’s wry, edgy, irritable older sister. Repped by CAA and Industry Entertainment, she stars in the forthcoming Netflix drama Insatiable. Smith, who will appear in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, will take on the role of Justin, Rhiannon’s boyfriend. He’s with WME and The Kohl Group.

Zumann, who plays Nathan in the film, can currently seen in Netflix’s Anne With An E and is repped by UTA. Repped by Paradigm, Batalon, who’s set for the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, will play James, an intimidating teen.