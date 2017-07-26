Margo Chase, graphic designer and founder of the Chase Design Group, died in a plane crash on July 22 in Apple Valley, California. With her distinct style, Chase was known for designing the logo for the popular TV shows Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Angel, and Charmed. She also worked on branding projects for Target as well as typography design for high-profile clients like Cher, Prince, Madonna, and Selena.

Also an accomplished aerobatic pilot, Chase, 59, was practicing sequence in an aircraft when the accident occurred, according to a statement from International Aerobatic Club President Mike Heuer. Patrick Dugan, Chase’s husband, watched from the ground as her plane crashed. She reportedly died upon impact as a result of the crash.

Founded in 1986, the Chase Design Group became a global brand design firm with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and the United Kingdom. The award-winning group worked on brand strategy, corporate and brand identity, package design and retail environments for clients including Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, Nestlé, and Campbell Soup Co. Other clients included ESPN and Microsoft.

“Everyone in the Chase Design Group family has been touched and inspired by Margo’s creativity, generous spirit and love for design. We will all miss her brilliance and incredible energy, but will carry her vision for the organization forward as she would have wanted,” President Chris Lowery said in a statement. “All of us here at Chase send our heartfelt condolences to her husband Patrick Dugan and the rest of her family.”

Since her death was announced, admirers of her work have taken to social media to send their condolences calling her a “design great,” “a true legend” and “an iconic designer.”