EXCLUSIVE: On the eve of the two-hour premiere of its scripted anthology series Manhunt: Unabomber, the Discovery Channel has revealed a scene from the show. Watch Deadline’s exclusive clip above.

The creepy, atmospheric footage shows Sam Worthington as FBI agent and criminal profiler Jim “Fitz” Fitzgerald,using a flashlight to slowly scan the charred, burned-out office of Gil Murray. The California Forestry Association employee is shown in a brief, suspenseful flashback opening a package that explodes.

“You want to be here,” Fitzgerald half-whispers, “touching this, savoring it.” The monologue to himself, in the darkness, is his way of focusing his thoughts while looking over the shattered rubble of Murray’s office, trying to make sense of the bombing and create a profile of the suspect. The fact that the bomber would be content to mail a package and not witness its aftermath immediately caught Fitzgerald’s attention. “Why is that enough for you, and not enough for any other serial killer?” he asks. “It’s not about him as an individual is it? These aren’t people to you. They’re symbols. You’re sending a message.”

The cast also includes Chris Noth, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Jane Lynch and Mark Duplass.

Manhunt premieres at 9 PM Tuesday. For Discovery, the new anthology is a bid to to build on Harley and the Davidsons, its biggest single-network miniseries premiere in the past three years.

Ted Kaczynski, aka the Unabomber, is played by Paul Bettany — who, like Worthington, is making his U.S. TV debut. Lionsgate and Trigger Street are also producers on the series, as is John Goldwyn. Greg Yaitanes will executive produce, direct and serve as showrunner. Andrew Sodroski, whose script Holland, Michigan topped the Black List in 2013, created the series and serves as an executive producer. Jim Fitzgerald is a consulting producer.