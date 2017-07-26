Mandy Patinkin, best known to television audiences as Saul Berenson on Homeland, will take a two-week side trip to Broadway via 19th-century Moscow beginning August 15. He’ll play the male title role in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 through September 3 at the Imperial Theatre.

Originated on Broadway by box-office draw Josh Groban, Pierre is the linchpin character in the show, adapted by composer-lyricist Dave Malloy from a 70-page section of Tolstoy’s War and Peace and staged by Rachel Chavkin. Patinkin will star opposite Tony nominated actress Denée Benton as Natasha. Okieriete “Oak” Onaodowan will play his final performance as Pierre on August 13.

Patinkin is a Tony Award winner for his performances as Che in Evita and a Broadway legend for his title performance in Sunday in the Park With George. Recent Broadway and stage appearances include An Evening With Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin and in The Last Two People On Earth: An Apocalyptic Vaudeville, starring Patinkin and Taylor Mac, directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman; and The Wild Party.

“Mandy Patinkin is a titan of musical theatre,” said producer Howard Kagan. “He has given us some of the most unforgettable performances in Broadway history and created some of the most iconic leading roles ever written for musical theater. So it’s an incredible honor that Mandy said yes to the idea of making his return to Broadway as Pierre in The Great Comet. We can’t wait to see how Mandy makes the role of Pierre his own as he joins the Comet family.”

Patinkin’s films include Yentl, Dick Tracy, Daniel and, inimitably, as Inigo Montoya, in The Princess Bride. Patinkin’s been nominated for six Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, and three Tonys, winning an Emmy for Chicago Hope.