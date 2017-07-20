Dr. Strange and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor Mads Mikkelsen is in talks to come aboard the Doug Liman-directed sci-fi thriller Chaos Walking, which stars Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley. It’s based on Patrick Ness’ popular YA novel, which Lionsgate is eyeing as a potential franchise launcher.

Set for release on March 1, 2019, the film takes place on the New World planet infected by “The Noise,” a virus which inflicts immersive visions of ones’ every thought. This drives many mad until Todd (Holland) makes a hidden, silent discovery: there is a girl named Viola (Ridley), who may be the key to unlocking New World’s many layered secrets. If Mikkelsen deal closes, he’ll play the cruel Mayor of Prentisstown, a vigilant keeper of his own secrets.

The script was crafted by Charlie Kaufman, Lindsey Beers, John Lee Hancock and Gary Spinelli. Allison Shearmur, Erwin Stoff, and Doug Davison are producing the project.

Mikkelsen, who stars in the upcoming survival thriller Arctic, from director Joe Penna, is repped by UTA and Art Management.