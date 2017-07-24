EXCLUSIVE: The Handmaid’s Tale actress Madeline Brewer, Imogen Waterhouse and Sarah Hay have signed on to star in the indie psychological thriller, Braid, from first-time feature director Mitzi Peirone. The pic, written by Peirone, also co-stars Scott Cohen.

The film follows Petula Thames (Waterhouse) and Tilda Darlings (Hay), two drug dealers who mishandle eighty thousand dollars worth of narcotics and are given 48 hours to pay their drug lord back. The girls plan to rob their wealthy childhood friend, Daphne Peters (Brewer), who inherited a fortune and has been living secluded, growing into a dangerous schizophrenic agoraphobe, prisoner of the fantasy world the three created as children. To take her money, the girls have to take part in Daphne’s twisted game of make believe and the three quickly descend into a deadly maze of hallucinations, role play, torture and murder.

The project is being produced by Logan Steinhardt of Wandering Bard and Arielle Elwes. Exec producers are Joseph Lubin, founder of ConsenSys, Dino Mark and Richard Schlesinger. The film was financed through an ethereum based crowdsale in partnership with ConsenSys.

Brewer, who is repped by Inphenate and attorney Joe Dapello, will next be seen in Rupert Wyatt’s Captive State. Waterhouse, last seen in Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animal, is with CAA. Repped WME and Untitled, Hay will be featured in HBO’s upcoming anthology comedy series Room 104 from The Duplass Brothers.