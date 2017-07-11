The Season 2 premiere of Marvel’s Luke Cage has landed Lucy Liu as director. Having helmed a handful of episodes of CBS’ Elementary, in which she also stars, the Emmy-nominated actress continues her foray behind the camera for the acclaimed superhero series at Netflix.

“What a thrill to collaborate with Marvel and Netflix, two industry titans, who paint our world with inspiring stories and beguiling characters,” Liu said in a statement. “It is such an honor to work with such a passionate and fearless team.”

Series executive producer Jeph Loeb is excited to have Liu on board to helm the premiere. “When you’re dealing with a bulletproof man, it helps if you have a bulletproof director,” he said. “Lucy brings a keen eye, a superb sense of story and an obvious love of actors. She is rocking Luke Cage 2.”

Liu’s involvement with the series, which is set to return in 2018, continues her relationship with Netflix. She recently joined Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell, and Taye Diggs in the streaming giant’s upcoming comedy Set It Up from director Claire Scanlon.

The news also comes after shortly after the announcement of Netflix’s continuing foray into the comic book world with a live-action series based on The Umbrella Academy by former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá.

