Former Smallville star Tom Welling has joined the Season 3 cast of Fox’s drama series Lucifer.

Welling will play Marcus Pierce, an accomplished police lieutenant who is everything Lucifer (Tom Ellis) is not – strategic, reserved and well-respected. But perhaps even more annoying are all the things they have in common. Both men are charming, charismatic and handsome as hell. So when Pierce starts developing a connection with Decker (Lauren German), Lucifer’s devilish traits are inflamed.

At the close of Season 2, Lucifer (Ellis) took care of a little problem called Mom, aka Charlotte (Tricia Helfer). But now he’s facing an even greater one – finding out who kidnapped him, and why his angel wings are back.

Welling is best known for playing Clark Kent/Superman on the long-running CW/WB series Smallville. He also directed multiple episodes of the series and served as an executive producer. Welling recently starred in the film The Choice.

Lucifer is produced by Warner Bros. Television, in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television. Season 3 premieres Monday, October 2 at 8 PM on Fox.