EXCLUSIVE: Louis Hunter, the Aussie actor whose credits include Freeform’s The Fosters, has signed with UTA. The deal comes as he landed a lead role in Troy: Fall Of A City, the eight-part limited series penned by The Night Manager’s David Farr. The drama will premiere in the UK on BBC One and globally outside of the UK on Netflix.

Hunter will star as Paris in Troy opposite Bella Dayne as Helen. They are the lovers whose passionate affair plunges Greece and Troy into war.

His credits also include the BBC’s Australian series Out Of The Blue.

Hunter continues to be repped by Marquee Management and Primary Wave Entertainment.