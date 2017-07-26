“When I came out here in ’84 I had zero interest in doing TV,” Audience Network’s Loudermilk co-creator Peter Farrelly told TV critics at TCA. Best known for such films as Something About Mary, Dumb and Dumber, Shallow Hal, etc., Farrelly said he was glad to make the move, to keep doing boundary pushing programming

“Without question that’s not happening in film any more,” he said.

Though Ron Livingston plays Sam Loudermilk, the abrasive recovering alcoholic/former music critic in the series, he solicitously asked TV critics at the Q&A if, with the proliferation of TV programming across broadcast cable and streaming outlets, they had to watch TV “until their eyes bleed.”

It’s not often that someone on a TCA panel makes a solicitous remark to the TV critics. Mostly people on stage at TCA mock and belittle the press in the room if they fail to applaud when the panelists take the stage. Livingstone’s comment was remarkable and earned him good will.

Asked if people “approach him differently” since he participated in HBO’s make-a-movie reality series Project Greenlight, which he abruptly quit in 2015, Farrelly described that as “not my favorite experience, explaining he had looked forward to working on the reality program, until he realized it had turned into “like a Housewives show.” That kept him up at night, he said, until he realized quitting was an option.

AT&T Audience Network last summer gave a straight-to-series 10-episode order to Loudermilk; the half-hour scripted comedy created by Farrelly and Bobby Mort, the Emmy-winning scribe from The Colbert Report. Debuting October 17, Loudermilk also stars Will Sasso, Laura Mennel, Anja Savcic, Toby Levins, Mark Brandon and Timothy Webber also star.