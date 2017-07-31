The Olympics are coming to Los Angeles but a bit later than initially aimed for.

Originally bidding for a third summer games to come to the City of Angels in 2024, LA will now see the Olympic and Paralympic Games here in 2028, sources close to the situation confirm. In an agreement struck with the International Olympic Committee, the 2024 Games will be held in Paris, L.A.’s lone remaining rival. Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to make the announcement official later today at a press conference.

With the awarding of the XXXIII Olympiad, it will be a century since Paris last hosted the games.

Here in LA, Disney, Fox, NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. were all big backers of the Casey Wasserman-led effort to showcase Tinseltown once again in the international sports gathering. Serving as consultants to the city’s bid process and engaging in undefined creative “partnerships,” studios bosses Bob Iger, Kevin Tsujihara, Jeff Shell and Fox princeling James Murdoch all joined the board of LA 2024 earlier this year.

With the IOC stating that it would award both the 2024 and 2028 games at the same time by September, the jockey for position by L.A. and the City of Light had reached a fever pitch in recent weeks.

MORE