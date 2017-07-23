Former PBS outlet and now-noncommercial indie KCET led the field with 10 wins tonight as the Los Angeles Area Emmys were handed out at the TV Academy’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood. The 69th annual trophy show saw Spanish-language outlets KVEA and KMEX follow with eight and seven wins, respectively, followed by NBC4 and Spectrum SportsNet, which airs Dodgers games, with five apiece.

KMEX came into the night with a leading 23 nominations, with KCET and NBC4 each having 18.

Bob Miller, the longtime “Voice of the Kings” who retired after last season, received the Governors Award at tonight’s ceremony. He was presented with the honor by Luc Robitaille, the Hall of Fame winger who spent most of his career with the Kin gs and now is the team’s president. Individual winners in the crafts categories for news and programming were announced last month.

For the compete list of winners and wins by network, click here.