The Carmichael Show‘s Loretta Devine, Kimberly Elise, Deon Cole (ABC’s Black-ish), are set to co-star in the upcoming indie comedy Headshop, directed by Kim Bass. Michael Jai White, Reno Wilson, Marla Gibbs, Tony Plana, Kris Marshall, Donis Leonard Jr., and Claudia Zevallos round out the cast of the film, which is currently shooting in Los Angles.

Written by Bass, the pic follows therapist Dr. Latrice Monroe who, after a devastating loss, tries to reconnect to her roots by opening her new office in a neighborhood that’s very resistant to her services. As her new neighbors slowly open up, they inadvertently teach her the true meaning of community.

John Cappetta and Deanna Shapiro are exec producing.

Devine is repped by Innovative and Essential Talent Management. Elise (Almost Christmas) is repped by Untitled Entertainment. Cole is with APA and Kirsten Ames Management.