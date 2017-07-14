Hulu’s one-hour horror/fantasy drama Locke & Key is getting a new director. Horror filmmaker Andy Muschietti (Mama) has been tapped to helm the adaptation of the IDW comic by Joe Hill and artist Gabriel Rodriguez. He replaces originally attached Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson who has a scheduling conflict with another pilot he is directing, Snowpiercer at TNT, which stars Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs.

Argentine-born Muschietti is coming off directing a feature adaptation of one of the best known horror novels. It, by Joe Hill’s father, Stephen King. It will be released in September.

Locke & Key comes from Hill, Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel, The Strain) and IDW Entertainment. Cuse, who serves as showrunner, developed Locke & Key with Hill who wrote the script on spec. The project, which Hulu landed in a competitive situation, revolves around three siblings who, after the gruesome murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Maine only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Little do they know, a devious demon also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them.

Cuse is executive producing with Hill; Muschietti’s sister, Barbara Muschietti; Lindsey Springer of Carlton Cuse Prods.; Ted Adams, CEO of IDW Media Holdings; and David Ozer, President of IDW Entertainment.

Locke & Key previously was adapted during the 2010-11 development season when it reached the pilot stage at Fox with Josh Friedman writing, Mark Romanek directing, and Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci producing alongside DreamWorks TV. While the pilot, starring Sarah Bolger, Miranda Otto and Nick Stahl, did not go to series, the title has remained a cult favorite, with Hill and IDW Entertainment last year announcing that they were taking a new stab at it for television. The unaired Fox pilot screened at Comic-Con in 2011.

IDW Entertainment has series Wynonna Earp on Syfy in the U.S., Spike TV in the UK and Australia, and Netflix globally; and Dirk Gently, starring Sam Barnett and Elijah Wood, on BBC America in the U.S. and the rest of the world on Netflix.

·