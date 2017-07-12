A&E is betting on Live PD in a big way. The network has ordered 100 additional three-hour live episodes of the real-time reality police docuseries, extending its run into 2018 and bringing its episode total to 142. New episodes will air every Friday and Saturday night at 9 PM ET/PT throughout the summer.

Since its premiere in October, the series, which started with an eight-episode order that was extended a couple of times, has averaged 1.4 million total viewers in Live+7. Its viewership has grown by 92% since launch, more than doubling the network’s year-ago time period. Live PD is the top unscripted crime series on cable and ranks No. 1 among original cable programs on Friday and Saturday night in adults 25-54.

Live PD, along with Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, 60 Days In and Bates Motel, helped A&E score its fourth consecutive month of growth among total viewers in June.

Hosted by Dan Abrams with analysis from Tom Morris Jr., Live PD, from Big Fish Entertainment, follows diverse police departments from across the country in real time as they patrol their communities on a typical Friday and Saturday night.

“Live PD is emblematic of the type of groundbreaking nonfiction content A&E is committed to delivering to our viewers, and the outstanding success of the series has been a key contributor to the growth of the network at a time when the industry at large continues to experience viewership erosion,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP & Head of Programming at A&E.

Dan Cesareo, David Doss, George McTeague, Kara Kurcz and John Zito executive produce for Big Fish Entertainment. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights.