Wall Street will determine whether Lionsgate’s acquisition of Starz paid off for the company. But it already paid off for CEO Jon Feltheimer and Vice Chairman Michael Burns.

The CEO made $35.3 million in compensation for the fiscal year that ended in March, up 223% vs 2016, according to a proxy filed at the SEC today. And the Vice Chairman made $26.9 million, up 134%.

The stock price rose 22.4% in the fiscal year.

Feltheimer’s package includes $1.5 million salary, $5.4 million in stock awards, $16.3 million in option awards, $12.0 million in non-equity incentives, and $149,158 in other compensation. The last category includes $28,503 in club membership dues

and $116,178 for his personal use of company-leased planes.

Much of the increase comes from his agreement last October to stay at least to May 22, 2023. It included a $5 million bonus that he’d only collect if the Starz acquisition closed and then, within three months, Lionsgate saw 20% of $52.3 million in annual “run-rate” operational synergies it anticipated.

Lucky for the executives, the board decided that they had done so much in the last year that “it would be appropriate to reward them…with bonus payouts that were greater than bonus payouts in fiscal 2016, but less than bonus payouts in fiscal 2015.”

Feltheimer picked up $7 million in cash, and Burns received $5 million.

And since the company sold its stake in Epix to MGM shortly after the 2018 fiscal year began, “a special bonus opportunity should be awarded.” Feltheimer’s additional $3 million, and Burns’ $2 million, will be included in next year’s tally.

Shareholders will be able to register their opinion about the compensation in an advisory vote at the annual meeting, to be held September 12 in Toronto.