Lionsgate acquired the Shay Hatten spec Ballerina, which made the rounds as another “female John Wick” script, this one set in a town of assassins. This one’s produced by Basil Iwanyk, the producer of John Wick. They’ve already tried to land a top actress, but it sounds like not yet.

Related
'Chicago P.D.': Tracy Spiridakos Upped To Series Regular; Jessica Camacho Joins 'Taken'