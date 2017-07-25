Lionsgate acquired the Shay Hatten spec Ballerina, which made the rounds as another “female John Wick” script, this one set in a town of assassins. This one’s produced by Basil Iwanyk, the producer of John Wick. They’ve already tried to land a top actress, but it sounds like not yet.
Lionsgate Buys ‘Ballerina’ Spec
by Mike Fleming Jr
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy
2 Comments
What's Hot on Deadline
-
1
Matt Groening Netflix Animated Comedy A Go With 20-Episode Order, Abbi Jacobson, Nat Faxon & Eric Andre Lead Voice Cast
- 2
'Valerian' And The City Of A Thousand Misconceptions: Who's On The Hook?
- 3
Toronto Film Festival 2017 Unveils Strong Slate
- 4
Jake Paul Exits Disney Channel Series 'Bizaardvark'
- 5
Fox Sets Russo Brothers In Co-Finance & WW Distribution Deal For New Movie Projects
- 6
Summer Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series: 2017 Edition
- 7
Mayweather-McGregor Fight Punches Ticket For Movie Theaters
- 8
'The Originals' Season 5 Teaser: First Look At Teenage Hope In Final Season -- Comic-Con
- 9
'The Flash' Season 4 Trailer: Get Ready For A New-Look Team Flash On The CW
- 10
'Modern Family' Young Adult Cast Members Ink New Deals With Pay Bumps
Marketplace
Featured Jobs
ad
- Creative Development Coordinator
Triptyk Studios, New York, New York
- Account/Project Coordinator (Ad Agency)
Petrol Advertising, Burbank, California
- Media Specialist
Bridgewater Associates, Westport, Connecticut
- Executive Director, Aspen Film
Company Confidential, Aspen, Colorado
- Associate Director, YouTuber & Gamer Partnerships
Save the Children, Fairfield, Connecticut
- SEE MORE JOBS
- 2
- 1
Sounds familiar
Hatten’s reps did her a great disservice publishing this embarrassing release. Basically it says that the script is derivative drivel struggling to find an attachment.