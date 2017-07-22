Linkin Park, including the late Chester Bennington, will be seen in an upcoming episode of Carpool Karoake: The Series, filmed just days before the lead singer’s death.

The band tweeted a photo of bandmates Bennington, Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn alongside Ken Jeong (Dr. Ken, Community) on July 14. Bennington, dressed all in black on the left, is seen smiling with his hand in his pocket:

Bennington was found dead Thursday of an apparent suicide at his Southern California home. He was 41.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series premieres August 8 on Apple Music.