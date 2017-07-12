Linda Hamilton, known for her role as Sarah Connor in the Terminator film franchise, is set to star in Easy Does It, a crime film from EFI Productions and Worklight Pictures. Will Addison is directing the pic, which marks his feature debut. It follows King George (Hamilton), a corrupt and ruthless Southern crime matriarch who sends her daughter and personal bounty hunter on a freewheeling cross-country chase after the film’s anti-heroes, Jack and Scottie. Ben Matheny, Matthew Martinez, Susan Gordon, Bryan Batt, and Dwight Henry round out the cast. Lizzie Guitreau is producing, while Alexa Georges will serve as executive producer. Repped by Innovative, Hamilton recurred on NBC’s Chuck and the Syfy series Defiance.

REX/Shutterstock

Leverage alum Beth Riesgraf has joined Tom Everett Scott and Tituss Burgess in the comedy film I Hate Kids from director John Asher. Co-written by Frank Dietz and Todd Traina, the pic follows Nick Pearson (Scott), a successful author, who has always hated kids and is about to finally settle down with the perfect match when 13-year old Mason (played by Julian Feder) shows up claiming to be his son after self-proclaimed psychic The Amazing Fabular (Burgess) says so. Traina and Rachel McHale are producing the film, which will go before cameras this month. Riesgraf, who co-starred in USA Network’s short-lived series Complications, is a client of Abrams Artists Agency and Silver Lining Entertainment.