Endemol Shine North America alum Linda Giambrone has joined NBC Entertainment as head of alternative production, a new position tied to the recently launched Universal Television Alternative studio.

Courtesy of NBC

In her new role as EVP Production, Giambrone will oversee all aspects of physical production for all alternative programming on NBC and Universal Television Alternative studio, which produces such series as Better Late Than Never, Hollywood Game Night, The Wall and World of Dance.

“The fact that Linda is joining our team at this pivotal point in Universal Television Alternative’s growth is a huge coup for us,” said Meredith Ahr, president of Universal Television Alternative studio. “A studio’s value is in being a trusted brand, and that is built on its people’s ability to innovate, problem solve and deliver at the highest level. Linda is someone who will ensure our execution is unparalleled as we continue to expand and position ourselves as a global leader.”

Twenty-year industry vet Giambrone oversaw all unscripted production for Endemol Shine North America including MasterChef, The Biggest Loser, The Island and many others. She also provided Stateside support for various international Endemol Shine Group sister companies. Before Shine America, Giambrone was tapped by BBC Worldwide Productions in 2005 to launch its Dancing with the Stars format. Within six months she was named SVP Production.