Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts president Deborah Spar has rejected a request, supported by a number of well-known artists and scholars, to cancel upcoming performances by a troupe underwritten by an agency of the Israeli government. The request from Adalah-NY: The New York Campaign for the Boycott of Israel represents the latest move to link any activity, whether commercial or nonprofit, business- or culture-related, to the international Boycott, Divest and Sanction movement created to pressure Israel into addressing issues relating to Palestinians and the Occupied Territories.

The widely disseminated letter called for the cancelation of To The End of the Land, a theatrical adaption by Israel’s Ha’bima National Theatre and the Cameri Theater of Tel Aviv, of David Grossman’s best-selling novel. The presentation at the Lincoln Center Festival is partly underwritten by Israel’s Office of Cultural Affairs in North America. The letter links the presentation to an Israeli government public relations effort, called “Brand Israel,” to present the Jewish State in a positive light.

“An important component of ‘Brand Israel’ involves promoting the country as a progressive center of the arts and culture,” the letter from Adalah-NY said, quoting an Israeli official, who said, “We will send well-known novelists and writers overseas, theater companies, exhibits …This way you show Israel’s prettier face, so we are not thought of purely in the context of war.”

Gérard Allon

“To the End of the Land is going to be one part of the larger Lincoln Center Festival this summer,” Spar responded, “and we are looking forward to bringing many different performances from all over the world as part of the series.” The festival begins July 10 and runs through the end of the month. The performances of To The End of the Land are slated for July 24 through 27. “As I am sure you can imagine, Lincoln Center receives requests from time to time from a variety of advocacy organizations taking political issue with either the performers or the work itself,” Spar continued. “As a cultural and education organization, however, we do not make political statements and hope that the art we present can stand on its own.”

Among those aligning themselves with the Adalah-NY letter are Indignation filmmaker James Schamus, actress Greta Gerwig, actor Niall Buggy, Pink Floyd co-founder and bassist Roger Waters, Vanya on 42nd Street director André Gregory, author Deborah Eisenberg, A Doll’s House, Part 2 director Sam Gold, that show’s playwright Lucas Hnath and colleagues Lynn Nottage, Amy Herzog, Annie Baker, Tracy Letts and Caryl Churchill. (See the complete letter and response, below.)

Protests singling out Israel-subsidized cultural events have become a commonplace at film festivals and other arts gatherings around the world, with human-rights activists taking positions on both sides of the Israel-Palestine debate. They even strike at home: In May a number of filmmakers and jurists withdrew from Tel Aviv’s LGBT-centered TLV Film Festival after being contacted by BDS supporters. In contrast, there have been no protests against scheduled Lincoln Center Festival performances by, to cite one example, the state-subsidized Bolshoi Ballet.

The timing of the protest against a work by one of Israel’s most popular writers couldn’t have been worse for liberals who support the nation even as it veers ever more sharply to the right under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It’s inconceivable to imagine an LGBTQ film festival in any other Middle East country, for example, where homosexuality is criminalized; at the same time, many American Jews feel betrayed by Netanyahu’s support of the religious right, which blocked a move to equalize the rights of women to pray at the Western Wall. That’s made it easier for some Jews who identify as progressive to align with BDS.

“There is a distinction between polemic and sponsorship,” Peter J. Rubinstein, a leading American rabbi and Director of Jewish Community and the Bronfman Center for Jewish Life at the 92nd Street YM-YWHA, one of New York’s most prominent cultural institutions. “David Grossman’s work is a response to the human condition throughout his life, and the sadness, the ramifications of this conflict.”

“Throughout my experience,” Rubinstein added, “culture has always been perceived as a solution, rather than as a problem. Even when governments were not talking to each other, the cultural world was meeting and exchanging ideas. It’s part of the American fiber.”

Rubinstein also took exception to Adalah-NY’s linking of “Brand Israel” to justify canceling the Lincoln Center Festival performances. “Every country brands its culture, whether formally or not. The fact that Israel has needed to brand itself is a response to those who have branded Israel ‘apartheid.’ It’s presumptuous and in someways lacking integrity. This is the political polemical part of the debate.”

Here are the letters: