Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts president Deborah Spar has rejected a request, supported by a number of well-known artists and scholars, to cancel upcoming performances by a troupe underwritten by an agency of the Israeli government. The request from Adalah-NY: The New York Campaign for the Boycott of Israel represents the latest move to link any activity, whether commercial or nonprofit, business- or culture-related, to the international Boycott, Divest and Sanction movement created to pressure Israel into addressing issues relating to Palestinians and the Occupied Territories.
The widely disseminated letter called for the cancelation of To The End of the Land, a theatrical adaption by Israel’s Ha’bima National Theatre and the Cameri Theater of Tel Aviv, of David Grossman’s best-selling novel. The presentation at the Lincoln Center Festival is partly underwritten by Israel’s Office of Cultural Affairs in North America. The letter links the presentation to an Israeli government public relations effort, called “Brand Israel,” to present the Jewish State in a positive light.
“An important component of ‘Brand Israel’ involves promoting the country as a progressive center of the arts and culture,” the letter from Adalah-NY said, quoting an Israeli official, who said, “We will send well-known novelists and writers overseas, theater companies, exhibits …This way you show Israel’s prettier face, so we are not thought of purely in the context of war.”
“To the End of the Land is going to be one part of the larger Lincoln Center Festival this summer,” Spar responded, “and we are looking forward to bringing many different performances from all over the world as part of the series.” The festival begins July 10 and runs through the end of the month. The performances of To The End of the Land are slated for July 24 through 27. “As I am sure you can imagine, Lincoln Center receives requests from time to time from a variety of advocacy organizations taking political issue with either the performers or the work itself,” Spar continued. “As a cultural and education organization, however, we do not make political statements and hope that the art we present can stand on its own.”
Among those aligning themselves with the Adalah-NY letter are Indignation filmmaker James Schamus, actress Greta Gerwig, actor Niall Buggy, Pink Floyd co-founder and bassist Roger Waters, Vanya on 42nd Street director André Gregory, author Deborah Eisenberg, A Doll’s House, Part 2 director Sam Gold, that show’s playwright Lucas Hnath and colleagues Lynn Nottage, Amy Herzog, Annie Baker, Tracy Letts and Caryl Churchill. (See the complete letter and response, below.)
Protests singling out Israel-subsidized cultural events have become a commonplace at film festivals and other arts gatherings around the world, with human-rights activists taking positions on both sides of the Israel-Palestine debate. They even strike at home: In May a number of filmmakers and jurists withdrew from Tel Aviv’s LGBT-centered TLV Film Festival after being contacted by BDS supporters. In contrast, there have been no protests against scheduled Lincoln Center Festival performances by, to cite one example, the state-subsidized Bolshoi Ballet.
The timing of the protest against a work by one of Israel’s most popular writers couldn’t have been worse for liberals who support the nation even as it veers ever more sharply to the right under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It’s inconceivable to imagine an LGBTQ film festival in any other Middle East country, for example, where homosexuality is criminalized; at the same time, many American Jews feel betrayed by Netanyahu’s support of the religious right, which blocked a move to equalize the rights of women to pray at the Western Wall. That’s made it easier for some Jews who identify as progressive to align with BDS.
“There is a distinction between polemic and sponsorship,” Peter J. Rubinstein, a leading American rabbi and Director of Jewish Community and the Bronfman Center for Jewish Life at the 92nd Street YM-YWHA, one of New York’s most prominent cultural institutions. “David Grossman’s work is a response to the human condition throughout his life, and the sadness, the ramifications of this conflict.”
“Throughout my experience,” Rubinstein added, “culture has always been perceived as a solution, rather than as a problem. Even when governments were not talking to each other, the cultural world was meeting and exchanging ideas. It’s part of the American fiber.”
Rubinstein also took exception to Adalah-NY’s linking of “Brand Israel” to justify canceling the Lincoln Center Festival performances. “Every country brands its culture, whether formally or not. The fact that Israel has needed to brand itself is a response to those who have branded Israel ‘apartheid.’ It’s presumptuous and in someways lacking integrity. This is the political polemical part of the debate.”
Here are the letters:
Letter to Katherine Farley, Chairman of the Board, Lincoln Center
Debora L. Spar, President, Lincoln Center
Dear Ms. Farley and Ms. Spar,
As supporters of the arts and human rights, we are writing you to express our grave concern that Lincoln Center will be hosting Israel’s Ha’bima National Theatre and the Cameri Theater of Tel Aviv from July 24 – 27 for performances of the play “To the End of the Land.” Lincoln Center’s website notes that these performances will occur “With support of Israel’s Office of Cultural Affairs in North America.” It is deeply troubling that Lincoln Center, one of the world’s leading cultural institutions, is helping the Israeli government to implement its systematic “Brand Israel” strategy of employing arts and culture to divert attention from the state’s decades of violent colonization, brutal military occupation and denial of basic rights to the Palestinian people. We call on Lincoln Center to avoid complicity with Brand Israel by cancelling these performances by Ha’bima and Cameri.
In 2006 Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) launched its “Brand Israel” public relations strategy which aimed to “rebrand” Israel by representing the country as “relevant and modern,” while “avoiding any discussion of the conflict with the Palestinians.” An important component of “Brand Israel” involves promoting the country as a progressive center of the arts and culture. This was articulated by a MoFA official who, following one of Israel’s periodic military assaults on the Gaza Strip, told the New York Times, “We will send well-known novelists and writers overseas, theater companies, exhibits …This way you show Israel’s prettier face, so we are not thought of purely in the context of war.” The advertised support by “Israel’s Office of Cultural Affairs in North America” for Ha’bima and Cameri’s performance at Lincoln Center fits precisely within that Israeli government strategy.
In addition to this government partnership, both Ha’bima and Cameri Theaters have long been actively complicit in the occupation and colonization of the West Bank, by performing repeatedly in illegal settlements there, despite calls by conscientious artists in Israel and around the world asking them not to do so. In 2016 Ha’bima performed in the radical settlement of Kiryat Arba in Hebron, and Ha’bima and Cameri gave multiple performances in the settlement of Ariel, which cuts 12 miles into the occupied West Bank, in flagrant violation of international law. Many courageous Israeli artists have protested over performances in Ariel, and have refused to appear there. The protests by Israeli artists were joined in 2010 by over 150 international theater and film professionals. In the UK in 2012, a group of prominent actors, playwrights and directors published a letter in the Guardian calling on Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre to cancel Ha’bima’s performance there due to its role in legitimization of Israeli settlements. Nonetheless, Ha’bima and Cameri continue to perform in these settlements.
Given this context, Lincoln Center cannot claim that hosting these theaters, with Israeli government support, is simply apolitical patronage of the arts, when these Israeli institutions are directly involved in supporting the repression of the Palestinian people, including Palestinian theater artists. To give just a few of the many examples of Palestinian artists being the targets of Israeli government repression: performers and staff from the Jenin Freedom Theater have repeatedly been subject to arrest and harassment. In June 2015, the Israeli government cut funding of one theater run by Palestinian citizens of Israel, and threatened the funding of a second theater over artistic decisions related to Palestinian rights. The Palestinian National Theater in East Jerusalem has been the target of years of persistent harassment and threats of closure by the Israeli government. The freedom of movement of all Palestinians artists is frequently restricted by Israeli occupation authorities, while Israeli artists travel the world freely.
We are not raising concerns about any artists’ content, or their nationality, but rather about institutions’ structural complicity with a repressive state agenda that repeatedly violates international law. Lincoln Center’s other programming, including the other performances in the international Festival from July 10 – 30, indicates its admirable intentions in highlighting varied voices in the region, allowing the arts to function as they so valuably can to raise critical awareness, facilitate active questioning and open space for intercultural understanding. But by hosting the Ha’bima and Cameri theaters, and partnering with the Israeli government in doing so, Lincoln Center too is actively supporting Israel’s decades of denial of Palestinian rights. It is now 50 years since Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza Strip have been subject to a regime of military occupation and colonization, and 69 years that they have lived inside Israel as unequal citizens now subject to over 50 discriminatory laws, or as refugees in diaspora, denied the right to return to their homeland as guaranteed by international law.
These are our reasons for urging Lincoln Center to respect the Palestinian civil society call for a boycott of those Israeli cultural institutions that are complicit in the denial of Palestinian rights. This call is modeled on the global boycott movement that helped to bring an end to apartheid in South Africa. To help to pressure the Israeli government to end 69 years of Palestinian dispossession and exile, and 50 years of military occupation, we ask you to cancel Ha’bima and Cameri’s July performances.
We would be very happy to meet with you to discuss these issues further.
Initial Signatories
Organizations
Adalah-NY: The New York Campaign for the Boycott of Israel, (US)
Al Harah Theater, (Palestine)
Al Kamandjati Association, (Palestine)
Artists for Palestine UK, (UK)
Ashtar Theater, (Palestine)
Edward Said National Conservatory of Music, (Palestine)
El-Funoun Palestinian Popular Dance Troupe, (Palestine)
Jewish Voice for Peace Artists Council, (US)
Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI), (Palestine)
Popular Art Centre, (Palestine)
Popular Theatre Society for Performing Arts and Training, (Palestine)
Sareyyet Ramallah, (Palestine )
The Jenin Freedom Theater, (Palestine)
The Palestinian Circus School, (Palestine)
The Palestinian Performing Arts Network (PPAN), (Palestine)
The School of Hard Knocks, (US)
Theater of the Oppressed Laboratory (TOPLAB), (US)
US Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel, (US)
Yabous Cultural Centre, (Palestine)
Individuals
Mark Armstrong, Director
Annie Baker, Playwright
Saleh Bakri, Actor
Clare Barron, Playwright
Alex Borinsky, Playwright
Stephen Brown-Fried, Theatre Director and Teacher
Leila Buck, Writer, Actor, Intercultural Facilitator
Niall Buggy, Actor
Sheila Callaghan, Playwright
Henry Chalfant, Filmmaker
Kathleen Chalfant, Actor
Linda Chapman, Associate Artistic Director, New York Theatre Workshop (denotes organizational affiliation, but not signing for entire organization)
Caryl Churchill, Playwright
John Graham Davies, Actor and Writer
Eisa Davis, Actor, Playwright
Thomas Dolan, Dramaturg
Sally Eberhardt, Co-Founder, Theaters Against War (THAW)
Deborah Eisenberg, Writer
Halley Feiffer, Actor, Playwright
Dan Fishback, Playwright
Will Frears, Director
Greta Gerwig, Actor and Filmmaker
Noelle Ghoussaini, Director, Playwright and Educator
Melissa James Gibson, Playwright
Sam Gold, Director
Kirsten Greenidge, Playwright
Andre Gregory, Director
Amy Herzog, Playwright
Lucas Hnath, Playwright
Samuel D. Hunter, Playwright
Kayhan Irani, Writer, Performer, Facilitator
Lanna Joffrey, Actor and writer
Melanie Joseph, Founder/Artistic Producer,The Foundry Theatre (denotes organizational affiliation, but not signing for entire organization)
Gabriel Kahane, Composer
MJ Kaufman, Playwright
Sibyl Kempson, Playwright
Ismail Khalidi, Playwright
Armina Lamanna, Artistic Director of Imagine Project
Paul Laverty, Director
Paul Lazar, Actor, Director
Young Jean Lee, Playwright and Director
Tracy Letts, Playwright
Ken Loach, Director
Kirk Lynn, Playwright
Taylor Mac, Theater Artist
Liz Magnes, Jazz Pianist
Karen Malpede, Playwright, Writer
Jen Marlowe, Founder, Donkeysaddle Projects
Brian Mertes, Director, Artist
Winter Miller, Playwright
Arian Moayed, Actor, Artist
Thurston Moore, Singer/Songwriter
Janine Nabers, Playwright
Lila Neugebauer, Director
Bruce Norris, Playwright
Lynn Nottage, Playwright
Jiehae Park, Playwright
Shajila Patel, Playwright
Katie Pearl, Theater Artist
Brian Pickett, Actor, Playwright, Theatre Educator
Max Posner, Playwright
Jens Rasmussen, Actor, Bechdel Project Founding Artist
James Schamus, Filmmaker
Betty Shamieh, Playwright
Wallace Shawn, Playwright
Jackie Sibblies Drury, Playwright
Cori Thomas, Playwright
Lily Thorne, Playwright
Kathleen Tolan, Playwright
Kaye Voyce, Costume Designer
Naomi Wallace, Playwright
Roger Waters, Singer/Songwriter
Edward Ziter, Theatre Scholar
June 27 email from Lincoln Center’s President to Adalah-NY
Thank you for your thoughtful note regarding the performances by Ha’bima National Theater and the Cameri Theater of Tel Aviv. “To the End of the Land” is going to be one part of the larger Lincoln Center Festival this summer, and we are looking forward to bringing many different performances from all over the world as part of the series.
It is part of our mission to bring the highest quality performances to the largest number of people, and we seek to bring a wide range of ideas and voices to our stages each year.
As I am sure you can imagine, Lincoln Center receives requests from time to time from a variety of advocacy organizations taking political issue with either the performers or the work itself. As a cultural and education organization, however, we do not make political statements and hope that the art we present can stand on its own.
With all best wishes for an enjoyable summer,
Debora Spar
President
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
No Comments