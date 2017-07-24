American Horror Story‘s Lily Rabe and Bloodline alum Enrique Murciano are set to lead the cast of Deadlier Than the Male (working title), TNT’s drama pilot produced by Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Turner’s Studio T.

Written by Harriet Warner, Deadlier Than The Male follows a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, a former serial predator desperate to find redemption and a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator.

Rabe will play Emma. Just released from a three-year prison sentence with a new identity for her protection, Emma is trying to move on from a past where she was intimately entangled with a dangerous killer. But is she as fragile as she seems or a formidable threat when overlooked?

Murciano is playing Peter Jamison, Emma’s therapist, who has provided his cabin in the Louisiana woods as a safe house as she starts life in witness protection. He tries to give Emma a sense of security and control over her new surroundings, but he appears to be keeping secrets from her — and from his new wife.

Deadlier Than the Male is executive produced by Warner, Papandrea and Casey Haver of Made Up Stories. It is one of two pilots TNT ordered this spring with an eye toward a new programming block it is prepping, TNT Mystery, along with Deep Mad Dark.

Murciano, who recently recurred on The Blacklist, is repped by Gersh and Management 360. Rabe, who co-starred in HBO’s The Wizard Of Lies, is repped by WME and Framework.