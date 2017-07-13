Baby Driver star Lily James is shifting gears and is set to test her singing talent in Universal’s upcoming movie musical sequel Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! She will join returning Mamma Mia! cast members Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, and Christine Baranski.

James will play the role of “Young Donna” to Streep’s present-day Donna as the film goes back and forth in time to show how relationships forged in the past resonate in the present.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! reunites producers of the original film, Littlestar’s Judy Craymer and Playtone’s Gary Goetzman. Craymer was also the creator and producer of the smash-hit stage musical. Ol Parker (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) is set to write and direct the sequel. Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus will return to provide music and lyrics and serve as executive producers. Universal’s Senior Vice President of production Kristen Lowe and Creative Executive Lexi Barta will oversee production for the studio.

The sequel, which is slated for a July 20, 2018 release date, comes 10 years after the initial film, which grossed more than $600 million worldwide. The movie musical was set on the Greek island of Kalokairi and based on the iconic songs of Swedish supergroup ABBA.

In addition to starring in the smash summer hit Baby Driver, James is known for the titular role in Disney’s live-action Cinderella. She can be seen in the Focus Features’ forthcoming Winston Churchill biopic Darkest Hour and recently wrapped the modern Western Little Woods as well as the drama Guernsey.

James is repped UTA and Tavistock Wood.