Lifetime has greenlighted The Simone Biles Story (working title) a biopic about Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles, and set fall air dates for previously announced movies The Watcher in the Woods, Flint, The Lost Wife of Robert Durst, and I Am Elizabeth Smart. The new project and dates were announced during Lifetime’s session Friday at TCA.

Based on her book, Courage To Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, the biopic follows Simone Biles through her sacrifices and hard work that lead her to win 19 Olympic and World Championship medals and cemented her stake as one of the greatest gymnasts of all-time. Biles’ journey from foster care to the Olympic podium is full of life experiences that serve as an inspiration for every little girl with a dream. It’s slated for premiere in 2018.

Written by Kelly Fullerton, The Simone Biles Story (working title) is executive produced by Howard Braunstein, Simone Biles, Janey Miller and Kyell Thomas for Octagon.

Lifetime also announced an October 21 premiere date for The Watcher In the Woods, a reimaging of the ’80s cult classic starring Oscar winner Anjelica Huston and executive produced and directed by Melissa Joan Hart.

Flint, starring and executive produced by Queen Latifah, about the Flint, Michigan water crisis,premieres October 28; The Lost Wife of Robert Durst, starring Daniel Gillies and Katharine McPhee, debuts November 4 and I Am Elizabeth Smart, the authorized movie about the kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart, premieres November 18. The two-part documentary special, Elizabeth Smart: Autobiography debuts on A&E on November 12 and 13.