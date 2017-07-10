Lifetime has hired BET Networks’ Brie Miranda Bryant as SVP Unscripted Development and Programming. Based in New York, Bryant will be responsible for development and oversee production of nonscripted projects for Lifetime, reporting to Liz Gateley, EVP, Head of Programming for the network.

Bryant replaces Los Angeles-based SVP Unscripted Development Mariana Flynn, who has left the network.

Bryant comes to Lifetime after a little over a year at BET, where she was SVP Development and Production. It’s been a tumultuous past few of months at Viacom-owned BET with President of Programming Stephen Hill and EVP Head of Original Programming Zola Mashariki departing, and Mashariki, to whom Bryant reported, suing the network over her dismissal.

“I’ve long admired Brie’s strong creative instincts and great relationships and could not be more thrilled to welcome her to Lifetime,” said Gateley. “Her diverse skill set in navigating the worlds of publishing, film and television has translated into hitmaking, and I can’t wait to see what she develops next.”

As SVP Development and Production for BET Networks, Bryant managed the East and West Coast teams on all aspects of development and production. Previously, Bryant was VP Development and Production at NBC Universal’s Oxygen network, where she spent over a decade. During her tenure, Bryant’s oversaw such shows as Bad Girls Club, The Preachers franchise, The Prancing Elites Project, Sisterhood of Hip Hop, My Crazy Love, It Takes a Sister, Snapped: Killer Couples, Snapped: #Killerpost and Jersey Couture.