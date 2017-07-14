Liev Schreiber today picked up his third Emmy nomination for Lead Actor in a Drama series for Showtime’s Ray Donovan, ahead of the debut of its fifth season, which Schreiber calls “really intense” — which definitely is saying something. “It’s probably the toughest season I’ve ever shot,” said Schreiber, who also earned an Outstanding Narrator nom this morning for HBO’s documentary Muhammad Ali: Only One.

Without giving away too much, Schreiber hinted that the upcoming episodes of Ray Donovan “really centers on the family in a way that’s going to surprise and shock people…it’s going to be a roller coaster.”

For Schreiber, if being a repeat nominee doesn’t add to the pressure of his performance as the title character, being a father might.

“I was driving the boys to work this morning when we found out,” he tells Deadline. “Last year I took Sasha, my son, to the Emmys and so my other son Kai said, ‘Daddy can you take me to the Emmys this year?’ I was like, ‘Oh yeah I can do that, but Kai you know I might not win.’ Kai, without hesitating for a second, said ‘Yeah, I know.’

“So no there’s not really any pressure, but the expectation can really get to you.”