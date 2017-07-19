There’s a lot of activity in John Malone’s world: The Liberty Media chairman is discussing the possibility of buying a “significant stake” in Univision, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Malone and Liberty CEO Greg Maffel met with Univision directors Haim Saban and Jonathan Nelson last week at the annual Allen & Co. gathering in Sun Valley, the paper says. They were “far apart on valuation,” though, it adds.

Univision is considering alternatives, which include the possibility of going public early next year. It’s currently owned by several private equity and investment firms.

The disclosure comes as Discovery Communications, where Malone’s the dominant shareholder, is talking to Scripps Networks Interactive about a possible merger.

Univision is working to rationalize its collection of Spanish language broadcast properties that compete with NBCUniversal’s Telemundo, and recently acquired digital outlets: Its Fusion Media Group last year absorbed the Gizmodo Media Group; it also includes The Onion, The A.V. Club and Clickhole.