Liam McIntyre, Oscar nominee Harvey Keitel, and newcomer Jenia Tanaeva will topline the romantic drama See You Soon, from first-time feature director David Mahmoudieh, who is going off of a script from Tanaeva and Mike Cestari with revisions by Joe Ballarini. Poppy Drayton, Oleg Taktarov, Spanish soccer legend Carles Puyol, and Larissa Malevannaya also co-star in the pic, which is currently filming in Europe.

The film centers on a soccer star who, after suffering a career-threatening injury in the run-up to the 2018 World Cup, embarks on an unexpected journey of self-discovery and gives true love a chance.

Tanaeva and Monella Kaplan are producing for eMotion Entertainment, with Alexander Mikhalskiy executive producing.

McIntyre, who starred in Spartacus: War of the Damned for Starz, is currently a series regular on the Australian series The Pulse. He’s repped by Independent Management Company and WME.

Repped by ICM Partners, Cinéart and The Artists Partnership, Keitel’s upcoming projects include Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman for Netflix and Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs.

Mahmoudieh, who has a directing background in commercials and music videos, and is currently writing the superhero movie Worth for Star Trek creators Roddenberry Entertainment. He’s with Heroes And Villains.