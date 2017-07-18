Blindspot co-star Michelle Hurd is set to recur opposite Damon Wayans in the upcoming second season of Fox’s action comedy-drama Lethal Weapon. Hurd, who joined Blindspot as a new series regular in Season 2, will not be a regular in the upcoming third season of the NBC drama but may recur. Both Lethal Weapon and Blindspot hail from the same studio, Warner Bros. TV.

On Lethal Weapon, Hurd will play Gina Santos, who is brought in as Chief, above Avery (Kevin Rahm), to take some control of the division. She has a past with Murtaugh (Wayans), and he is somewhat paralyzed by her arrival and the sexual tension between them, though it may be just in his head.

Lethal Weapon, from Matt Miller, Warner Bros TV and Lin Pictures, is a reimagining of the movies that follows cop duo Riggs (Clayne Crawford) and Murtaugh (Wayans), who work a crime-ridden beat in modern-day Los Angeles.

Hurd recently wrapped production on comedy feature You Can Choose Your Family alongside Jim Gaffigan. On TV, in addition to her role as Shepherd on Blindspot, Hurd was also recently seen Ash Vs. Evil Dead and Daredevil. She’s repped by APA and TMT Entertainment.

Lethal Weapon Season 2 premieres Tuesday, September 26 on Fox.