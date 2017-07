NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt began broadcasting Friday from its new studio 3A at 30 Rock. The studio, which features such bells and whistles as 632 square feet of LED video tiles and a glass peacock sculpture suspended from the ceiling, includes multiple set-ups for different anchor, correspondent and guest positions. As in the past, the studio will be a shared, working space with MSNBC. The open studio provides a look into the NBC News and MSNBC newsroom.