UPDATED with more details: American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy just tweeted out that Girls star Lena Dunham is joining the latest installment of the FX anthology series. We’re hearing that the gig is for one episode.

Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r! — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 20, 2017

Murphy has been dropping hints on social media about the new season of American Horror Story, its seventh, among them teasing out the show subject and title and saying all will be revealed Thursday (presumably at Comic-Con). Now in production, the new AHS stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Alison Pill, Colton Haynes and Adina Porter.

Murphy also has hinted at the return of Twisty the tortured clown from Season 4, played by John Carroll Lynch.

Dunham bid farewell to her and Jenni Konner’s HBO series Girls in April, when the Season 6 and series finale drew 741,000 viewers. Since then, the pair have been in talks to pen Paramount’s English-language remake Toni Erdmann, the German pic that was Oscar-nominated in the Foreign Language category this year.