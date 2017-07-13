A veteran actress known for her long-running arc on King of Queens, Leah Remini broke through at the Emmys this year in a rather unusual way. With A&E docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, the EP took on a major religious institution veiled in shadows, calling it out for its alleged abuses.

If the Church of Scientology challenged and attempted to de-legitimize Remini in her making of the series, one can only imagine the response from the Church upon learning that the series had been nominated for an Emmy, casting it further into the spotlight.

For Remini, this recognition is “huge.”

“The show is inspired by Amy Scobee and her mother Bonny, who told her story from her hospice bed, and her wish was that we were able to stop Scientology and its disconnection policy from hurting families,” Remini shares. “I think we’ve done her a service, because people are now not thinking that Scientology is something to be looked at. It’s not something to make fun of and walk away from.”

“I think people have now said, ‘Hang on a second. This is actually their doctrine. This is actually what they follow, and it is not innocuous,’” she continues. “It is actually hurtful and damaging, and I’m grateful that our peers have taken a look at this show and seen the bravery of these people speaking out, because there are repercussions to their actions. It’s made me happy that voters are seeing the truth behind Scientology propaganda, and they have taken it in by even nominating us.”