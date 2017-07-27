In the new trailer for LBJ, Woody Harrelson transforms into Lyndon Baines Johnson, the VP who became president after the assassination of John F. Kennedy and was faced with the Vietnam War and also civil unrest. The film, directed by Rob Reiner, begins after then-Senate Majority Leader Johnson loses the 1960 Democratic presidential nomination to then Kennedy (Jeffrey Donovan) and then agrees to be his young rival’s running mate. But once they win the election, despite his extensive legislative experience and shrewd political instincts, the Texas-born Johnson finds himself sidelined as VP.

That all changes on November 22, 1963, when LBJ is thrust into the presidency with his devoted wife Lady Bird (Jennifer Jason Leigh) by his side. As the nation mourns, Johnson must contend with longtime adversary, Attorney General Bobby Kennedy (Michael Stahl-David), and one-time mentor Georgia Sen. Richard Russell (Richard Jenkins) as he seeks to honor JFK’s legacy by championing the historic Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Among the secondary characters in the film is Jack Valenti (Darrel Guilbeau), who was a liaison to the press on that fateful day in Dallas, later became Johnson’s special assistant and went on to head the MPAA for moer than 35 years.

Although the film is being released nationwide on Nov. 3rd by Electric Entertainment, Reiner is already headlining two events about the making of the film at Politicon this Saturday, July 29, on the main stage in the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.