Here’s a finished indie that’s beginning its roundup ahead of the American Film Market this fall. It’s Lasso, a Dragonfly Films horror pic that toplines Sean Patrick Flanery (The Boondock Saints), Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Karen Grassle (Little House On The Prairie) and Andrew Jacobs (Paranormal Activity).

Directed by Evan Cecil, the pic centers on Simon (Jacobs) and Kit (Morgan), two leaders of an Active Senior Tour group visiting a remote small-town rodeo festival. It’s a great experience for the group…until they try to leave. The duo eventually join with a one-armed cowboy (Flannery), a rodeo queen, and a powerhouse female bull rider in their fight to survive the night and save what seniors they can from bloodthirsty cowboys on the hunt for human livestock.

Elaine Marie Gibson is producer and Dragonfly CEO Todd Myers is executive producer of the pic, which he describes as “Texas Chainsaw Massacre meets Cocoon.”

Check out the teaser scene above.