EXCLUSIVE: Kiernan Shipka, Candice Bergen, Kathryn Erbe and Jared Gilman have joined Frank Langella in Lapham Rising, the Charlie Kessler-directed film adaptation of Roger Rosenblatt’s bestselling novel. Langella signed on after he completed his role as the Russian spy handler on the FX drama The Americans, and after winning his fourth Tony Award for Broadway’s The Father. Rosenblatt adapted his book and the pic will shoot in the Hamptons. BCDF Pictures (Bachelorette) and the Kerry Orent Company (Money Monster) are producing.

REX/Shutterstock

Lapham Rising tells the story of Harry March, a retired writer whose life starts to unravel when a multimillionaire begins building a mansion across from his quiet island home in the Hamptons. Up until now, he has lived peacefully with his talking dog, Hector, a born-again Evangelical and unapologetic capitalist. To Harry, the gargantuan mansion represents the fetid and corrupt excess that has ruined modern civilization. Which means, quite simply, that this is war. Kessler makes his directing debut on the film.

Shipka went from playing Don Draper’s daughter in Mad Men to Bette Davis’s daughter B.D. Hyman in FX’s Feud; Erbe starred in Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Oz, while Gilman’s breakout came in the Wes Anderson-directed Moonrise Kingdom. Langella is repped by ICM and Circle of Confusion, Shipka by CAA and Anonymous Content, Bergen by ICM Partners, Erbe by Innovative Artists and Industry Entertainment, and Gilman by ICM and Dmand Talent. Rosenblatt is repped by the Watkins/Loomis agency.