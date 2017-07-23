Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures opened mid-‘90s set comedy Landline with Jenny Slate, Edie Falco, Abby Quinn, Jay Duplass and John Turturro in four theaters Friday, easily capturing the best per theater average among the specialties and the second-best overall at just over $13K. The 2017 Sundance title was a stand-out in an otherwise fairly slow weekend for limited release films trying to carve a niche as counter-programming to the summer blockbusters. Some like A Ghost Story ($141K this weekend), Paris Can Wait ($5.44M cume) and The Beguiled ($10M cume) have seen some success on that front. The Big Sick from Amazon Studios/Lionsgate opened in limited release in a torrent, but has now gone wide, racking up over $24.5M to date. Roadside Attractions added runs for Lady Macbeth in its second frame, grossing over $123K. Gunpowder & Sky’s Medieval nun caper The Little Hours is edging close to $1M one month into its release, as is Menemsha Films’ The Women’s Balcony.
NEW RELEASES
The Fencer (CFI) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $5,400, Average $2,700
Landline (Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $52,336, Average $13,084
The Midwife (Music Box Films) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $20,250, Average $6,750
RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND
Lady Macbeth (Roadside Attractions) Week 2 [40 Theaters] Weekend $123,140, Average $3,079, Cume $219,420
HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS
City of Ghosts (Amazon Studios/IFC Films/A&E Indie Films) Week 3 [18 Theaters] Weekend $18,216, Average $1,012, Cume $73,216
A Ghost Story (A24) Week 3 [43 Theaters] Weekend $141,438, Average $3,289, Cume $480,478
13 Minutes (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4 [19 Theaters] Weekend $11,984, Average $631, Cume $74,540
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Photography (Neon) Week 4 [25 Theaters] Weekend $16,265, Average $651, Cume $94,584
The Little Hours (Gunpowder & Sky) Week 4 [114 Theaters] Weekend $162,530, Average $1,426, Cume $971,637
Bad Batch (Neon) Week 5 [3 Theaters] Weekend $1,735, Average $578, Cume $181,061
The Beguiled (Focus Features) Week 5 [331 Theaters] Weekend $251,600, Average $760, Cume $10,155,034
The Big Sick (Amazon Studios/Lionsgate) Week 5 [2,597 Theaters] Weekend $5,000,000, Average $1,925, Cume $24,539,378
My Journey Through French Cinema (Cohen Media Group) Week 5 [3 Theaters] Weekend $594, Average $198, Cume $46,428
Lost In Paris (Oscilloscope) Week 6 [42 Theaters] Weekend $61,500, Average $1,464, Cume $242,176
Maudie (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 6 [227 Theaters] Weekend $383,801, Average $1,691, Cume $1,401,762
Beatriz At Dinner (Roadside Attractions/FilmNation) Week 7 [116 Theaters] Weekend $114,342, Average $986, Cume $6,706,185
The Hero (The Orchard) Week 7 [191 Theaters] Weekend $145,214, Average $760, Cume $3,705,015
Churchill (Cohen Media Group) Week 8 [8 Theaters] Weekend $4,150, Average $519, Cume $1,255,480
Love, Kennedy (Purdie Distribution) Week 8 [14 Theaters] Weekend $11,796, Average $843, Cume $305,129
Paris Can Wait (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 11 [66 Theaters] Weekend $53,784, Average $815, Cume $5,448,570
The Women’s Balcony (Menemsha Films) Week 21 (non-consecutive) [22 Theaters] Weekend $34,469, Average $1,568, Cume $978,263
