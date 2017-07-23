Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures opened mid-‘90s set comedy Landline with Jenny Slate, Edie Falco, Abby Quinn, Jay Duplass and John Turturro in four theaters Friday, easily capturing the best per theater average among the specialties and the second-best overall at just over $13K. The 2017 Sundance title was a stand-out in an otherwise fairly slow weekend for limited release films trying to carve a niche as counter-programming to the summer blockbusters. Some like A Ghost Story ($141K this weekend), Paris Can Wait ($5.44M cume) and The Beguiled ($10M cume) have seen some success on that front. The Big Sick from Amazon Studios/Lionsgate opened in limited release in a torrent, but has now gone wide, racking up over $24.5M to date. Roadside Attractions added runs for Lady Macbeth in its second frame, grossing over $123K. Gunpowder & Sky’s Medieval nun caper The Little Hours is edging close to $1M one month into its release, as is Menemsha Films’ The Women’s Balcony.

NEW RELEASES

The Fencer (CFI) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $5,400, Average $2,700

Landline (Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $52,336, Average $13,084

The Midwife (Music Box Films) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $20,250, Average $6,750

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Lady Macbeth (Roadside Attractions) Week 2 [40 Theaters] Weekend $123,140, Average $3,079, Cume $219,420

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

City of Ghosts (Amazon Studios/IFC Films/A&E Indie Films) Week 3 [18 Theaters] Weekend $18,216, Average $1,012, Cume $73,216

A Ghost Story (A24) Week 3 [43 Theaters] Weekend $141,438, Average $3,289, Cume $480,478

13 Minutes (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4 [19 Theaters] Weekend $11,984, Average $631, Cume $74,540

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Photography (Neon) Week 4 [25 Theaters] Weekend $16,265, Average $651, Cume $94,584

The Little Hours (Gunpowder & Sky) Week 4 [114 Theaters] Weekend $162,530, Average $1,426, Cume $971,637

Bad Batch (Neon) Week 5 [3 Theaters] Weekend $1,735, Average $578, Cume $181,061

The Beguiled (Focus Features) Week 5 [331 Theaters] Weekend $251,600, Average $760, Cume $10,155,034

The Big Sick (Amazon Studios/Lionsgate) Week 5 [2,597 Theaters] Weekend $5,000,000, Average $1,925, Cume $24,539,378

My Journey Through French Cinema (Cohen Media Group) Week 5 [3 Theaters] Weekend $594, Average $198, Cume $46,428

Lost In Paris (Oscilloscope) Week 6 [42 Theaters] Weekend $61,500, Average $1,464, Cume $242,176

Maudie (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 6 [227 Theaters] Weekend $383,801, Average $1,691, Cume $1,401,762

Beatriz At Dinner (Roadside Attractions/FilmNation) Week 7 [116 Theaters] Weekend $114,342, Average $986, Cume $6,706,185

The Hero (The Orchard) Week 7 [191 Theaters] Weekend $145,214, Average $760, Cume $3,705,015

Churchill (Cohen Media Group) Week 8 [8 Theaters] Weekend $4,150, Average $519, Cume $1,255,480

Love, Kennedy (Purdie Distribution) Week 8 [14 Theaters] Weekend $11,796, Average $843, Cume $305,129

Paris Can Wait (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 11 [66 Theaters] Weekend $53,784, Average $815, Cume $5,448,570

The Women’s Balcony (Menemsha Films) Week 21 (non-consecutive) [22 Theaters] Weekend $34,469, Average $1,568, Cume $978,263