DEADLINE: A24 has landed worldwide distribution rights to Lady Bird, the comedy that marks the directorial debut of Greta Gerwig. The film, which stars Saoirse Ronan, gives A24 another picture with awards potential heading into Oscar season. The picture will be released in the fall in partnership with IAC Films.

Ronan plays a Sacramento teenager seeking to escape her small town to attend college in New York City.

Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, and Evelyn O’Neill produced the film, and Gerwig wrote the script. Ronan stars with freshly minted Tony-winner Laurie Metcalf, Lucas Hedges, Tracy Letts, Timothée Chalamet, and Beanie Feldstein.

Gerwig is repped by UTA and Management 360.