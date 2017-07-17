Kyle MacLachlan has joined Maria Bello and Josh Wiggins in the new young adult drama Glo from writer/director Keith Behrman (Flower & Garnet). Glo, which is currently shooting in Canada, is also known as The Giant Little Ones and is a drama about the lives of two popular teenage boys and best friends since childhood whose lives and families are surprisingly upended after an unexpected incident occurs on the night of a 17th birthday party.

Darren Mann (Let the Right One In, Hello Destroyer), Taylor Hickson (Aftermath, Deadpool, andEverything, Everything) and Peter Outerbridge (Orphan Black) round out the cast.

GLO reunites the creative team from Mean Dreams (Cannes Film Festival’s Directors’ Fortnight selection and TIFF Special Presentation). The film is produced by Allison Black with executive producers Bello, Patrice Theroux, Storyboard Entertainment’s Richard Blumenstein, Jason Potash and Paul Finkel, euclid431’s Nathan Morlando, Mongrel Media’s Hussain Amarshi, Daniel Bekerman, and Mark Gingras and John Laing of Urban Post. Susan Wrubel and Tom Spriggs will co-executive produce.

Financing for the production provided by Telefilm Canada, Storyboard Entertainment, OMDC, NOHFC, Mongrel Media, CBC, Urban Post, Bell Media’s Harold Greenberg Fund, and TMN.

UTA is handling U.S. sales. Mongrel Media will distribute the film in Canada and will handle international sales.

MacLachlan, Bello, and Wiggins are all repped by UTA. MacLachlan is also managed by Management 360 and Wiggins by Loch Powell of Power Entertainment Group.